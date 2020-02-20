Image Source : FILE Kamal Nath questions PM Modi's claims on surgical strikes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday questioned the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on surgical strikes and launched a fierce attack on former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his "blatant lies and hunger for credit". "The BJP does not remember the 90,000 Pakistani soldiers who surrendered during Indira Gandhi's tenure. They will not want to hear about that. They claim carrying out a surgical strike. Which surgical strike? When and where was the surgical strike? Tell the country about it clearly," he said.

About Chouhan, Kamal Nath said he hankers after credit without really doing much by way of action. "He is a loudmouth," the senior Congress leader said.

Kamal Nath said Modi keeps talking about nationalism, Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim divide and needless issues like CAA.

"He seldom talks about farmers and youth and key issues like unemployment or economy," the chief minister said.

Kamal Nath said his government would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register in Madhya Pradesh.

"During the 15-year rule of BJP, those who were never tired of talking about Cows did not work to build a single cow shed in the state," he said.

Kamal Nath inaugurated the first Gaushala of the district constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh in Umarhar village.

He said "we had promised to build a cow house in every panchayat of the state, we are working in that direction to fulfil our promise".

The Chief Minister said Chouhan had recently claimed he had facilitated the supply of water from Machagora reservoir and got a medical college for Chhindwara. "These are plain lies," he said.

In March 2014, the UPA government had approved a medical college in Chhindwara, Chouhan tried to get that approval revoked after Narendra Modi government came to power.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi all set to return as Congress President in April: Report

Also Read: Watch video | Woman raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at Owaisi rally, he denounces act