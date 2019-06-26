Congress opposes diability pension tax on armed forces

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday criticized imposition of tax on disability pension of armed forces personnel, and called the ruling BJP a habitual offender in insulting the forces by "back door" cuts in spending.

The Finance Ministry in a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular issued earlier this week announced to tax armed forces personnel who are entitled to 'disability pension' on account of injuries suffered in the course of service at the time of their superannuation or premature retirement, as the case may be.

Criticizing the government's decision, the Congress in a statement said, "During the course of arduous service of the nation, armed forces personnel receive injuries resulting into disability, they become unfit to be promoted to higher operational ranks and duties, a majority seek premature retirement with disability pensions. Many other superannuate with disability pension under the law and rules applicable to armed forces."

Randeep Singh Surjewala, in-charge, Communications, AICC, called the decision a "betrayal" of armed forces.

ALSO READ | Congress leader's birthday celebrated in District Magistrate's court

ALSO READ | PM Modi's 'shayrana' dig at Congress: Ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha...