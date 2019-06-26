PM Modi's 'shayrana' dig at Congress: Ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha...

PM Modi's 'shayrana' dig at Congress

Rarely do we see Prime Minister Modi all 'shayrana', and if at all so...it is in the Parliament. With a Urdu shayari, PM Modi on Wednesday took a poetic swipe at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. This comes two days after Azad asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to "keep their new India to themselves" and return "our old India".

Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, was replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament.

"Ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha, dhool chehre pe thi aur aaina saaf karta raha," PM Modi said in his dig at the Congress leader.

"I think Azad sahab (Ghulam Nabi Azad) is having a blurred vision, maybe he is seeing everything from political spectacles," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday too, Modi turned all poetic: "Jab iraada kar liya hai oonchi udaan ka, tab fizool hai dekhna kad aasmaan ka."

