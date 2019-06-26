Congress leader's birthday celebrated in District Magistrate's court

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Police have registered a case against "unidentified persons" after the birthday of a local Congress leader was celebrated in the courtroom of the district magistrate here.

Pictures of the celebration -- which went on when Madhya Pradesh's home minister was on the same premises --have gone viral on social media.

On the complaint of a district official, a first information report (FIR) was filed against unidentified

persons under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging the duty) and 448 (trespassing), police said.

"We will identify the accused and take appropriate legal steps," said an official of Raoji Bazar police station.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of party workers celebrated the birthday of Sheikh Alim, general secretary of the Indore city unit of Congress, in the courtroom of District Collector, who is also the District Magistrate, Tuesday.

A cake was cut and Alim was garlanded by his supporters.

While the celebration was on, a meeting of the District Planning Committee was underway in the adjoining

room, where Home Minister Bala Bachchan, two other ministers and some legislators were present.

District collector Lokesh Jatav said some people sent him pictures and videos of the celebration.

"It was a highly condemnable and indecent act in a place like courtroom. All evidence has been submitted to the police. Now police have to identify the accused and take action," he said