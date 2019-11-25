'Photo yours, photographer yours...but photo-finish ours': BJP exudes confidence ahead of SC order

Unfazed by a united show of strength put up by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday exuded confidence on having requisite numbers in Maharashtra. The pre-poll alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray, late on Monday evening, paraded 162 MLAs at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

Minutes after the unprecedented parade of 162 legislators, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said in a tweet: "Photo is yours, photographer yours...but photo-finish will be ours." He further said the joint parade of Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs was an "insult" to the people who elected them.

"Identification parade is done in case of accused persons, not in case of elected MLAs. It is an insult to the MLAs and the people who elected them," Shelar said.​ He also questioned if there were even 135 MLAs at the hotel.

तीन पक्षांनी फोटो आणि ओळख परेड करण्याचा पोरखेळ जो केला त्यावर माझी प्रतिक्रिया..



"फोटो तुमचा, फोटोग्राफर तुमचा पण फोटो फिनिश आम्ही करु!" "मा.देवेंद्र फडणवीस आणि मा.अजित पवारच विजयी होणार!!" — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) November 25, 2019

