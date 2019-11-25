Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  'Photo yours, photographer yours...but photo-finish ours': BJP exudes confidence ahead of SC order

Ashish Shelar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the joint parade of MLAs by Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, an 'insult to the MLAs and the people who elected them'. He also took a sarcastic jibe a the three parties by saying, "Photo yours, photographer yours, Photo finish will be BJP's"

Mumbai Updated on: November 25, 2019 21:58 IST
Unfazed by a united show of strength put up by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday exuded confidence on having requisite numbers in Maharashtra. The pre-poll alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray, late on Monday evening, paraded 162 MLAs at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. 

Minutes after the unprecedented parade of 162 legislators, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said in a tweet: "Photo is yours, photographer yours...but photo-finish will be ours." He further said the joint parade of Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs was an "insult" to the people who elected them. 

"Identification parade is done in case of accused persons, not in case of elected MLAs. It is an insult to the MLAs and the people who elected them," Shelar said.​ He also questioned if there were even 135 MLAs at the hotel.  

