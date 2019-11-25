'This is not Goa': Sharad Pawar claims support of over 162 MLAs in floor test

Image Source : ANI This is Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar roars at 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' meet, says will prove majority easily

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed support of 162 MLAs in Maharashtra as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine paraded a flock at the Grand Hyatt hotel. Pawar even exuded the confidence of getting more than 162 legislators on the day of the floor test. In unprecedented scenes, all the MLAs were administered oath of sticking to the trio and not falling prey to any inducements by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the gathering of MLAs, Pawar said: "There will be no problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of the floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs."

Personifying his personality of a 'Maratha Warrior', Pawar further said, "This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra." Pawar then took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party at the Centre has been forming government in states where they have no majority.

"We are here together for people of Maharashtra. A government was formed in the state without a majority. Karnataka, Goa and Manipur, BJP didn't have majority anywhere but formed government," the NCP chief added.

The three parties claimed that the alliance had support of a total of 162 MLAs, who were all gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the timing of the floor test tomorrow.

ALSO READ | Our fight for Satyamev Jayate, not 'Satta'mev Jayate: Uddhav Thackeray

ALSO READ | Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar's revolt: Sharad Pawar