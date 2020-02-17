As Marandi goes back to BJP, his JVM-P MLAs join Congress

Jharkhand's former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi merged his party into the BJP in Ranchi, two of his MLAs joined the Congress here in Delhi. MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey merged the party into Congress, increasing the party's strength in the house to 18. Congress incharge of the state, R.P.N. Singh said that "Congress President has approved the merger and now the party will organise a big rally on March 1 to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. We have requested him for the same."

Pradeep Yadav said: "JVM-P was organised to fight the rights of the tribals in 2006 but now the party has decided that this fight will go on under the leadership of (party interim chief) Soniaji and Rahulji." The other MLA, Bandhu Tirkey said: "We cannot go with the BJP and we have full faith in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

" The Congress rejected the charge by the BJP that they have poached two MLAs. R.P.N. Singh said, "There are three MLAs of JVM-P in the House and two are joining the Congress including the legilature party leader Pradeep Yadav."

The two MLAs claimed that an unanimous resolution was taken to merge the party in Congress on Sunday. Sonia Gandhi met these MLAs last month triggering speculations of a merger of the two MLAs. While answering the BJP allegation on poaching, Randeep Surjewala countered, "who is poaching in the country, ask in Karnataka and Amit Shah is a poacher in reality."

ALSO READ | I am still suffering from Kashmir hangover: Satya Pal Malik

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Several NC, PDP leaders to join BJP