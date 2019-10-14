Several NC, PDP leaders to join BJP on Tuesday

About a dozen and half leaders belonging to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) are going to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

To complete the formalities of their induction into the BJP, Vice-President and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna will be on a three-day visit to the state starting from Tuesday. Khanna himself confirmed this to IANS.

During his visit, about 18 PDP and NC leaders, most of them of sarpanch level, will join the BJP. More may follow suit on Wednesday or Thursday, sources said.

According to sources, these PDP and NC leaders see no future in continuing with their respective parties as most of their top leaders are under house arrest since the time when Article 370 was abrogated.

Khanna will also review the preparations for the Block Development Council (BDC)elections on October 15, 16 and 17. The BDC elections will be held on October 24.

Khanna will also take stock of the situation in the Valley in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and will hold meetings with party leaders to strengthen the organisation in the state.

Out of 316 blocks, BJP has fielded candidates in 280 blocks.

Also Read | Post-paid mobile services resume in Kashmir

Watch | Congress boycott panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir