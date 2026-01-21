Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pakistan war after Operation Sindoor: 'They were going to go nuclear' Donald Trump has again asserted that he averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025. While he credits US pressure for the ceasefire, India has firmly rejected his claim and maintains that the de-escalation came through direct communication between the two countries.

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump has once again repeated his dramatic assertion that he prevented a major military conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Addressing reporters at the White House on Tuesday, during an event marking the first anniversary of the start of his second term, Trump reiterated that his intervention stopped the two nuclear neighbours from heading into what he described as a catastrophic escalation after Operation Sindoor.

Trump told the media that he "ended eight unendable wars in 10 months" and insisted that India and Pakistan were "really going at it" during the 2025 standoff. "I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months...Pakistan and India. They were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here and he said, President Trump saved 10 million people and maybe much more than that," Trump told the reporters at the White House.

Repeated pitch for Nobel Prize

The US President went on to say that he deserved the Nobel Prize for each conflict he claims to have halted. "But I don't say that. I saved millions and millions of people. Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway... Norway controls the shots...That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don't deserve the Nobel Prize. He does," Trump added, referring to Venezuelan politician Maria Machado who recently handed over her medal to him -- a move criticised by the Nobel foundation.

Trump has made similar remarks several times since May 2025. According to him, American diplomatic pressure and tariff threats were key factors in calming the situation between India and Pakistan. His statements have often coincided with his open push for the Nobel Peace Prize -- an honour he ultimately did not receive.

India's firm rejection of Trump's assertions

It is worth mentioning here that New Delhi has consistently denied Trump's narrative as Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire in May 2025 was the result of direct communication between the two countries without any third-party intervention. They have repeatedly clarified that after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in response to the devastating April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations who contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 and sought an end to the hostilities. Following this, the ceasefire was mutually agreed upon by both sides with no mediation from Washington.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 innocent civilians. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. The operation lasted 25 minutes during which the Indian Armed Forces launched 24 missiles and targeted nine locations, destroying 21 terror camps in total. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump again claims tariffs helped him 'settle' India-Pakistan conflict within 24 hours | Video