Image Source : PTI Former-Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani tested positive for coronavirus, to his son Kasim Gilani informed on Saturday. In his tweet, Kasim slammed Imran Khan's administration for putting his father's life in danger. He tweeted, "Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive."

Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive. pic.twitter.com/VxiEXFOkZA — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) June 13, 2020

He blamed the government and National Accountability Bureau endangering the senior PPP leader's life by summoning him for the investigation in connection with a corruption case. On Thursday, Gilani had appeared for a hearing at NAB's office in Rawalpindi.

Earlier on Saturday morning, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage