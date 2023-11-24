Indian-origin yoga prodigy Ishwar Sharma wins gold at European Yoga Sports Championship

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ishwar Sharma

A 13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy Ishwar Sharma won Gold Medal at the European Yoga Sports Championship in Sweden. The Yoga prodigy from from Sevenoaks in Kent, south-east England started taking up Yoga when he was three years old after seeing his father practise daily.

Sharma has bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the Boys 12-14 category last week after he participated in the European competition organised by the International Yoga Sports Federation in collaboration with Swedish Yoga Sports Federation in Malmo.

“Ishwar is passionate about spreading the message of Yoga especially for special needs children,” his family said in a statement, with reference to his autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Sharma, who led daily Yoga classes for 40 children across 14 countries during the coronavirus lockdown, was honoured by then British prime minister Boris Johnson with the Points of Light award.

"You have brought the joy of Yoga to hundreds of children globally during lockdown. I was particularly inspired to hear how you have helped children with special needs enjoy the activity you enjoy and excel at," Johnson said in a personal letter to Sharma at the time in June 2021.

He has won five world championships and British Citizen Youth Award at the House of Lords for his contribution towards Yoga. Along with his father, Dr Vishwanath, Ishwar runs IYoga Solutions to spread the word about Yoga and its many benefits in the UK.

