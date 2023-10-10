Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Gujarat Police fines woman for performing yoga on busy road, shares video | WATCH

Gujarat Police fines woman for performing yoga on busy road, shares video | WATCH

The Gujarat Police warned the public against performing stunts that can cause inconvenience to the public after the video of a woman went viral performing stunts on a busy road.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Rajkot Published on: October 10, 2023 10:59 IST
Dina Parmar later apologised for her actions
Image Source : @GUJARATPOLICE/TWITTER Dina Parmar later apologised for her actions

Influencers and content creators often go overboard to engage with their followers on social media. However, many a time these actions can lead them to trouble.

One such incident has come to light where a woman performed yoga poses on a busy road in Gujarat disrupting traffic. 

The Gujarat Police shared a video of the incident on their Twitter handle where the woman can be seen performing complex yoga poses. The woman, identified as Dina Parmar, was seen dressed in a vibrant red outfit.

In the video, she can be seen performing a split in the middle of the road while it rained. Oncoming vehicles were seen stopping behind Parmar. 

The video then shows Parmar apologising for her reckless actions. She stated that other than this incident she always follows traffic rules and requested others to do the same. 

She was released by the authorities after she paid a fine. Gujarat Police Police urged the people to follow traffic rules and warned them to not misuse public places.

ALSO READ | Scary! Viral video shows baby cobra finding its new home inside shoe | WATCH

ALSO READ | Jammu's special 'Aag wali chutney' leaves internet divided. Will you give it a try? WATCH video

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News