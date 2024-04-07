VIDEO: World's oldest man on Earth reveals secret to his longevity, reason is not what you are expecting

Follow us on Image Source : AP World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood

London: The world’s oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday. Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the new holder of the title by Guinness World Records. It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez, this month at the age of 114. Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan, who was the next longest-lived, died on March 31 at 112.

Tinniswood was presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records on Thursday at the care home where he lives in Southport, northwest England. Born in Liverpool on Aug. 26, 1912, a few months after the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood lived through two world wars, serving in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II. John met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool. One of his fondest memories is of their wedding in 1942, a year before having their daughter, Susan. The couple enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen passed away in 1986. He now has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

VIDEO: John Tinniswood, the oldest in the world

John's advise for young generations

Since turning 100 in 2012, John received a birthday card each year from the late Queen Elizabeth, who was John’s junior by almost 14 years. The retired accountant and great-grandfather said moderation was key to a healthy life. He never smokes, rarely drinks and follows no special diet, apart from a fish and chip supper once a week. His advice for younger generations is: “Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone. “Give it all you’ve got. Otherwise, it’s not worth bothering with.”

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything — you’re going to suffer eventually,” Tinniswood told Guinness World Records. But ultimately, he said, “it’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.” The world’s oldest woman, and oldest living person, is 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera of Spain.



