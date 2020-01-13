Wilson Gavin, 21, at the centre of Drag Queen protests, found dead

Image Source : TWITTER Wilson Gavin, 21, was found dead in his Chalmer home, Queensland (Australia)

21-year-old Wilson Gavin, the liberal, who was at the centre of protests - 'drag queens are not for kids', has been found dead at his home in Chelmer, Queensland(Australia). Gavin, the president of the University of Queensland's (UQ) Liberal-National Club, had led the protest at the Drag Storytime event held at the Brisbane Square Library on Sunday afternoon.

For the uninitiated, Drag queens read stories to children and their parents to teach children about gender identity and provide them with queer role models.

A video featuring Gavin Wilson had gone viral. The video had audience split with some supporting Gavin's protest while some voicing strong dissent.

Emergency services where pressed Monday morning, local reports said. Gavin had serious injuries on his body while police are probing a suicide angle.

(More to follow...)