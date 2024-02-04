US-led international coalition conducts strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

Follow us on Image Source : AP An RAF Typhoon FRG4 aircraft will conduct further strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen from RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus.

In a joint effort, the United States and the United Kingdom, supported by allies including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted additional strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the coalition aims to send a clear message to the Houthis, warning of consequences if they persist in their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels.

Clear message against Houthi aggression

According to the news agency AP, Defence Secretary Austin stated, "This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels." The focus of the strikes is to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, known for its destabilising attacks in the Red Sea.

Precise targeting of Houthi facilities

The coalition forces targeted 13 locations associated with the Houthis, focusing on deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers, air defense systems, and radars. The strikes aim to hinder the Houthis' ability to carry out reckless attacks against both US and international vessels transiting the Red Sea.

International support and collective action

A joint statement from the US, the UK, and coalition partners highlighted the proportionate and necessary strikes against 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in response to continued Houthi attacks on international shipping and naval vessels. The statement pointed to a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi actions since previous coalition strikes in January 2024.

Protecting freedom of navigation

The coalition, representing a growing international consensus, remained committed to upholding the rules-based order, protecting freedom of navigation, and holding the Houthis accountable for their unjustifiable attacks. Despite the coalition's aim to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, the statement reiterated a warning to Houthi leadership, affirming the commitment to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways.

Also read | Chile forest fires claim 46 lives with death toll expected to rise