US: Trump raises over USD 34 million for 2024 presidential run in three months

New York: Former President Donald Trump has raised more than USD 34 million for his 2024 presidential run since the beginning of the year 2023. According to his recent fundraising report, which is scheduled to be submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, Trump raised more than 18.8 million dollars between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the the first three months of the year.

Of that USD 18.8 million, USD 4 million was raised following Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to a 2016 election-related hush money case on March 30. The fundraising numbers were first reported by Politico.

Trump USD 15.4 million in the two weeks

Trump's campaign reported that he raised USD 15.4 million in the two weeks following the filing of the charges and the end of the reporting period for the fundraising reports. Trump started raising money after learning of his indictment.

Trump, who is also facing several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanize supporters, claiming all the cases are politically motivated. He has portrayed the New York charges as “election interference” but also suggested they may help him win support. Trump has dominated the GOP field in the early stages of the 2024 presidential race. But many high-dollar GOP donors have been looking to send their support elsewhere this time. Until his indictment, his campaign fundraising had lagged behind the massive amounts he used to raise in days or in hours when he was president.

Candidates for 2024 Presidential race

Only a few candidates have officially entered the race, Trump's U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced days after Trump's indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

More candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are expected to enter the race by the time next fundraising reports are due in mid-July.

Trump indicted over hush money

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former US President Donald Trump in connection to providing hush money paid to an adult film actress, informed the news agency ANI reported citing his lawyers. This indictment makes Trump the first person in the history of the US to serve as commander-in-chief and then be charged with a crime. This came weeks after speculation about whether and when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg might take a step.

Trump has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and stressed that those probing him were making politically motivated accusations. An arrest warrant is typically issued automatically after an indictment is filed against a defendant who has not been charged previously in a criminal complaint. In the case of Donald Trump, the indictment was filed behind closed doors at the lower Manhattan courthouse after the clerk's office was closed for the day.

(With AP inputs)

