US President Biden signals his aim to seek second term: 'Our intention is to run again'

“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," Biden said.

Ajeet Kumar Published on: April 15, 2023 7:57 IST
US Presidential Elections 2024: In a major development, US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will contest the next Presidential elections which is scheduled for next year. "Our intention is to run again," President Biden signalled his aim to seek a second term, The Hill reported on Friday.

According to the report, as of now, Biden has not confirmed formally, but during his latest announcement he said he had already made the decision and would convey the same "very soon". 

"No, no, no, no,” he said during a trip to Ireland, when asked whether his “calculus” had changed in recent days on when to make his announcement. “I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," New York Times quoted Biden as saying.

However, he did not elaborate on his comments. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

