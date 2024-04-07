US, China need 'tough' conversations: Secy Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing

Beijing: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is currently in Beijing, told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday that the ability to have difficult conversations has put the two economic superpowers on "a more stable footing" over the past year. As they began a meeting in Beijing, Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries, adding that "constructive progress" had been made during Yellen's trip.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.