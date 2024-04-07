Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
  US, China need 'tough' conversations: Secy Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

US, China need 'tough' conversations: Secy Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

Yellen came to China top of mind with trade practices that put American companies and workers at an unfair competitive disadvantage.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Beijing Published on: April 07, 2024 14:28 IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing
Image Source : AP US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing

Beijing: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is currently in Beijing, told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday that the ability to have difficult conversations has put the two economic superpowers on "a more stable footing" over the past year. As they began a meeting in Beijing, Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries, adding that "constructive progress" had been made during Yellen's trip.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

