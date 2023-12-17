Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
US: Small plane crashes as it collides with electrical power lines in Oregon, pilot among 3 killed

Police said the initial investigation found the collision with electrical power lines resulted in a small brush fire and a power outage in the community about 12 miles (19.3 km) southwest of Salem.

Astoria (Oregon) Published on: December 17, 2023 15:36 IST
Image Source : AP Representational Image

A small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon late Saturday afternoon and killed all three people on board, police said. Polk County emergency services received the report of the single-engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 pm, the Independence Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Pacific Power said at least 375 customers were without power in Independence after the crash, the Statesman Journal reported.

The Independence police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, police said. A possible cause of the crash and the names of the deceased were not immediately released. 

(With inputs from agency)

