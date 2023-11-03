Blinken lands in Tel Aviv, to hold 'tough negotiations' with Netanyahu over temporary 'ceasefire'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SECBLINKEN US Secretary Antony Blinken lands in Tel Aviv

Nearly four weeks after Hamas’ deadly rampage in Israel sparked the war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Friday reached the war-torn nation where he will be meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials in Tel Aviv. "Returned to Israel for meetings with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu, President @Isaac_Herzog, and other government leaders. Will discuss Israel’s right to defend itself and our work to get humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," he wrote just after landing in Tel Aviv.

This is the second time in a month that the Biden administration has sent its top diplomat to deal with the Middle East crisis. According to the statement released by the White House on Thursday, Secretary Blinken will reiterate US support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law. Besides, he will also discuss efforts to safeguard US citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, work to secure the immediate release of hostages, increase the pace and volume of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza for distribution to Palestinian civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

