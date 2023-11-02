US State Secy Antony Blinken, Defence Secy Austin to visit India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue this month

Follow us on Image Source : AP US State Secretary Antony Blinken Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit India this month to participate in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. In a statement, the State Department said that Blinken will embark on the visit of five nations, including India in the month of November. He will be visiting Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea and lastly India, the statement added.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will be accompanying Blinken during his visit to India. During their visit, the US delegation will meet with top Indian leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and others, to discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral and international issues.

Blinken's Israel visit

In Israel, Blinken will reiterate US support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law. He is also likely to discuss efforts to safeguard US citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, work to secure the immediate release of hostages, increase the pace and volume of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza for distribution to Palestinian civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading, the statement read.

Blinken's to visit Jordan

Following this, Blinken will travel to Jordan, where he will emphasize the value of protecting civilian lives and the joint commitment to enabling the increased and ongoing provision of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilian population, the restoration of vital services, and the prevention of Palestinians from being forcibly displaced outside of Gaza. He will also discuss urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, reduce regional tensions, and reaffirm the US commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East, the State Department added.

"Secretary Blinken will then lead US delegations to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to advance collaborative efforts to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is prosperous, secure, connected, and resilient," it added.

Blinken's Japan visit

In Japan, Blinken will participate in the second G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of 2023, where G7 foreign ministers will build on the commitments made by leaders at the G7 Hiroshima Summit. The Secretary will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko to discuss bilateral priorities, including supporting Ukraine's economic recovery and energy needs and strengthening their bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken to visit South Korea

Blinken will then travel to South Korea to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Foreign Minister Park Jin, and National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong. The Secretary will discuss ways the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) can respond to global challenges, including Russia's war against Ukraine and Russia's growing military cooperation with the DPRK, as well as instability in the Middle East. They will also discuss mutual efforts to support bilateral investment and economic security.

"In Tokyo and in Seoul, the Secretary will underscore the United States' ironclad commitment to the defence of Japan and the ROK and reaffirm the importance of robust and sustained trilateral engagement following the historic Camp David Summit in August," the State Department added.

ALSO READ: US President Biden, China's Xi Jinping agree to meet on sidelines of APEC summit in November

Latest World News