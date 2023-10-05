Did envoy Garcetti ask his team to reduce contact with India over Canada row? US refutes reports

The United States has rejected the American media report wherein it was claimed that US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti informed his in-country team that relations between New Delhi and Ottawa could get worse for a time and the US may need to reduce its contacts with Indian officials for an undefined period of time.
However, a State Department spokesperson, made it clear that the USA’s relationship with India is an important, strategic, and consequential partnership.
This is a breaking story. More details will be added.