Biden speaks to American mother and daughter who were freed by Hamas, says I’m so glad you’re coming' I WATCH

US President Joe Biden, on Saturday, spoke to two freed Americans who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza and said, "Judith and Natalie, I’m so glad you’re coming home."

Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were released Friday. It was the first such hostage release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel during its Oct. 7 rampage.

Biden spoke with them in a video posted Saturday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. He told the women that he was glad they had been released.

“We’re going to get them all out, God willing,” he said.

Natalie thanked Biden for his “services” to Israel. Judith said they are in good health.

Hamas said it released the mother and daughter for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with the Qatari government.

Family members have said Judith and Natalie had been on a trip from their home in the Chicago suburb of Evanston to Israel to celebrate Judith’s mother’s birthday and the Jewish holidays.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

