US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv as tension escalates after deadly attack on Gaza hospital I WATCH

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, landed in war-torn Israel's Tel Aviv airport where he was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials. He was earlier scheduled to visit Jordan where he would meet several Middle East leaders, however, a deadly attack on a hospital in Gaza "forced them" to cancel the much-awaited meeting.

Before leaving Washington, Biden, in a statement, denounced the killings of over 500 civilians in a Gaza hospital. Since the deadly attack, both Israeli Defence Forces and Hamas militants have started blaming each other for the airstrike. This prompted Biden to harshen his words for IDF and asserted he would ask "tough questions" from Netanyahu.

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” Biden said in a statement minutes before he boarded Air Force One for Israel.

“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” Biden said.

