US Osprey military aircraft with eight crew members crashes near Japan's Yakushima island: Report

A US Osprey military aircraft with eight crew members onboard crashed near Yakushima island off the coast of Japan, according to NHK world citing Japan's Defence Ministry.

The details about what happened to the Osprey and to the people onboard were not immediately known, Japan Coast Guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said. The coast guard received an emergency call from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, he said.

The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft. It was not immediately clear which US base the Osprey belonged to, but it was believed to be heading from Iwakuni to Okinawa.

