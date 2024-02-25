'I'm a woman of my word': Haley vows to stay in race despite Trump defeat her in home state I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nikki Haley

South Carolina: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, on Saturday, promised her supporters she would stay in the race after she lost to rival Donald Trump in a closely watched primary in her home state of South Carolina leaving her with no evident path to the Republican nomination. "I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I'm a woman of my word," Haley said.

Haley, who appeared to have outperformed expectations based on opinion polls, defiantly insisted she would fight at least through "Super Tuesday" on March 5, when Republicans in 15 states and one US territory will cast ballots. "I'm grateful that today is not the end of our story," Haley told supporters at a watch party in Charleston.

Trump has now dominated all five contests thus far - in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands and now South Carolina. Trump and Biden are already behaving like they expect to face off in November.

Trump and his allies argue Biden has made the U.S. weaker and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump has also repeatedly attacked Biden over high inflation earlier in the president’s term and his handling of record-high migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump has questioned — often in harshly personal terms — whether the 81-year-old Biden is too old to serve a second term. Biden’s team in turn has highlighted the 77-year-old Trump’s flubs on the campaign trail.

Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips around the country and increasingly attacked Trump directly. He’s called Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement dire threats to the nation’s founding principles, and the president’s reelection campaign has lately focused most of its attention on Trump suggesting he’d use the first day of a second presidency as a dictator and that he’d tell Russia to attack NATO allies who fail to keep up with defence spending obligations mandated by the alliance.

