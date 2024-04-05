US: New York, nearby areas feel tremors as earthquake at 4.7 magnitude strikes region

Friday, April 05, 2024
     
Residents of New York, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut felt the tremors which struck the region on Friday morning.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New York Updated on: April 05, 2024 21:12 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday (April 5) morning, news agency Reuters reported citing the US Geological Survey. The report also cited initial measurement by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. The morning tremors shook buildings and surprised residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.

The quake's epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. There was no damage immediately reported.

People from across the region, including in the New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut felt the earthquake, according to Reuters which also cited social media.

Charita Walcott, a 38-year-old resident in the Bronx borough of New York, said the quake felt "like a violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so."

"It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration," she said.

Tremors were also felt inside the United Nations Security Council as an earthquake struck New York and New Jersey.

(With Reuters inputs)

