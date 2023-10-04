US first reaction after raids on Indian journalists over links with China: 'Raised concerns on matters, but..'

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP/TWITTER Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur during a press conference in August.

The United States has reacted to the recent development in India, in which the houses of scores of senior journalists who were associated with the news website were raided following a report published in American English daily.

While addressing a press conference, State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel, said that the Biden administration had raised concerns about press freedom earlier with India and with other countries around the world.

However, he refrained from commenting on the recent development by saying, "The United States has seen reports about the alleged ties of an Indian media outlet, which was raided by officials a day earlier, with China but cannot comment on the veracity of the claims".

"We raise concerns on these matters with the Indian government, and with countries around the world, through our diplomatic engagements that are at the core of our bilateral relationship," he added.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest World News