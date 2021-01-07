US Capitol violence: Public emergency extended in Washington for 15 days

Image Source : AP Public emergency extended in Washington for 15 days

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday extended public emergency for 15 more days after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election. Bowser took to her Twitter account to announce, "I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order."

I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

She also issued a press release that states, "President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid. Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration."

In her another tweet, Bowser warned Washingtonians not to engage with demonstrators who come to the city seeking confrontation.

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 4, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the two chambers were separately debating an objection to the counting of Arizona's electoral votes before police placed a lockdown on the Capitol due to the breaches that also led to the killing of a woman in gunfire.

The chaos resulted in a lockdown and eventual evacuation at the Capitol.

ALSO READ | US Capitol riots: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram suspend Trump's account

Latest World News