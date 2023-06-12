US: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home; accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shooting in Maryland

Maryland shooting: At least 3 persons were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a house in the state's capital city, said a Maryland police chief.

The shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

