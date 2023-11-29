'It might be me': 23-year-old Indian student arrested for killing grandparents, uncle in US

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

A 23-year-old Indian student has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting three of his family members to death in a condominium in the US State of New Jersey, according. Officers responded after a neighbour reported hearing shots at the Traditions condo complex in South Plainfield around 9 am (local time) on Monday, said the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The accused, identified as Om Brahmbhatt, allegedly shot his grandparents Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt and Bindu Brahmbhatt as well as his uncle Yashkumar Brahmbhatt. While Om's grandparents were found dead, Yashkumar was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

Om, hailing from Gujarat, resided with the victims at the condominium after moving to New Jersey within the past few months. According to police, he was the one to call 911 and when he was asked about who committed the shooting, Om said, "It might be me."

Om was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and second-degree weapon possession. The complaint against him mentions a handgun he said was purchased online. He was taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing and appeared before a court on Tuesday in a calm demeanour.

"I didn’t really know them, I just know one time the police were there for a domestic violence call.. .Can happen anywhere but it is really creepy, it’s right downstairs.," said neighbour Jim Short, who lives upstairs from the unit where the three people were found dead.

The Traditions apartment complex in New Jersey houses many Indian families and is equipped with dozens of security cameras that neighbours hoped could help police. "There’s cameras all over and there are cameras coming in and out of the complex and every building has cameras outside and inside the breezeway," said another neighbour Victor Orozco.

An investigation led by the South Plainfield Police Department is ongoing. Another investigation by South Plainfield Detective Thomas Rutter and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo determined that there was no threat to the public and this was not a random act of violence, according to the prosecutor’s office.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | US: Indian-American man killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Ohio

Latest World News