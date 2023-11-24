US: Indian-American man killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Ohio

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The man was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle in Ohio.

An Indian American man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Ohio's Medina County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man has been identified as the 52-year-old Piyush Patel, as per US reports.

Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene after receiving information of a crash involving a pedestrian near Autumnwood Lane in Brunswick Hills on Saturday when they found that the car had struck Patel. The man 'sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene', said a statement by the police.

The car was being driven by 25-year-old Cameron Luiza, who did not sustain any injuries, the police further said. Luiza was heading south on Substation Road when he struck Patel. No arrests have been made so far.

Indian PhD student shot dead in Ohio

In a separate incident, Aaditya Adlakha, a 26-year-old Indian doctoral student, lost his life after being shot inside a car in Ohio, USA. The University of Cincinnati Medical School, where Adlakha was pursuing his fourth-year doctoral studies in molecular and developmental biology, described the incident as "sudden, tragic, and senseless."

Adlakha succumbed to gunshot wounds earlier this month at the UC Medical Center, as confirmed by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The tragic event unfolded on November 9 when Cincinnati Police responded to a vehicle crash on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct. Officers discovered Adlakha shot inside the vehicle, which had crashed into a wall.

Despite being transported to UC Medical Center in critical condition, Adlakha's condition worsened, and he was pronounced dead two days later.

Adlakha, hailing from north India, pursued his medical education journey in Cincinnati. He earned his bachelor's degree in Zoology from Ramjas College of the University of Delhi in 2018 and later obtained his master's degree in physiology in 2020 from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

