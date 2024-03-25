UN Security Council demands ceasefire in Gaza during Ramzan, US abstains

Follow us on Image Source : AP Southern Gaza Strip

The United Nations Security Council on Monday (March 25) called for a cease-fire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramzan, in its first demand to halt the war. The United States abstained from voting on the resolution which also demanded the release of all hostages captivated during Hamas’ October 7 attack in southern Israel. However, the measure does not link the demand to the cease-fire during Ramzan which concludes on April 9.

The development comes after Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution on Friday that called for “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States warned that the resolution approved on Monday could hurt negotiations to halt hostilities by the US, Egypt and Qatar, raising the possibility of another veto, this time by the Americans.

(With AP inputs)

