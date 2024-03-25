King of Bhutan hosts PM Modi at Lingkana Palace for private dinner during state visit | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Lingkana Palace for a private dinner during the former's two-day visit to the neighbouring country.

PM Modi embarked on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on March 22 where he was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport. He was warmly received by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, at Paro airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome, with the Bhutanese people lining the entire 45-kilometre route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu which was also decked up with Indian and Bhutanese flags.

What happened during his visit?

During the visit to Bhutan, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour. The award recognises PM Modi’s contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership.

He also assured Thimphu of New Delhi's firm support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu.

In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.

"I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi," Modi posted on X.

Bhutanese PM thanks "brother" PM Modi

"A big thank you to my brother, PM narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!" Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay posted on X.

The two countries exchanged several MoUs and signed agreements in the fields of energy, trade, digital connectivity, space and agriculture, and finalised the MoU on establishing rail links between the two nations.

The two Prime Ministers acknowledged that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for both partners and the region. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen further the long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties that exist between the two countries, a joint statement issued had said.

(With PTI inputs)