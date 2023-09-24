India plays unparalleled role in mission for better world, its legacy serves as guiding light: UNGA President

Follow us on Image Source : AP President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Saturday (September 23) lauded India and said that it plays an unparalleled role in the making of a better and more sustainable world.

Francis hailed India’s democracy and said that the country’s contributions serve as a “guiding light” which also encompasses endeavours like the promotion of women-led development.

While addressing the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York, which also saw the participation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the UNGA President also praised the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi and said that it marked a “historic milestone” with the inclusion of the African Union into the bloc.

“India's recent G20 presidency marked a historic milestone. Being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member. A strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South,” he said.

"India, home to one-sixth of humanity, plays an unparalleled role in our global mission for a better, more sustainable world. India's legacy of contributions serves as a guiding light, encompassing endeavors such as championing democracy, promoting women-led development, and being among the pioneers in adopting the UN's global goals. Indeed, it is a matter of great honour for me to follow in the footsteps of Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first ever female President of the General Assembly, whom India proudly entrusted to the United Nations," Dennis Francis added.

"We must support each other"

Noting that the the partnership between the India and the UN serves as an “inspiration” to the Global South, the UNGA President there is a need for one country to support each other.

"Our enduring partnership from the UN's heart to India's remotest villages serves as an inspiration to the Global South. Today's event echoes the messages of the G20 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The world is one family and we must support each other. Throughout this week, we discuss global crises and agreed that we must bridge gaps between commitments to the sustainable development agenda and its implementation," he said.

He cited India’s example in playing its bit in the spread of digital public infrastructure and bolstering innovating capacity building, and said the UN and other multilateral organisations need reform “urgently” fully recognise the significance of the Global South.

“Multilateral organizations, including the UN and the international financial architecture, urgently need reform to fully recognize and leverage the significance of the Global South. From bolstering digital public infrastructure and innovative capacity building, to strengthening the existing supply chains and addressing the debt crisis, India is setting an example for many UN member states from the Global South,” he said.

India’s lunar mission

Mentioning India’s successful lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, the General Assembly President said that it showcases the power of science and technology and what can be achieved when all the nations have access to them.

"India's recent lunar mission, landing on the Moon's South Pole, showcases the power of science and technology and what can be achieved when all countries have access to them. Undoubtedly, these foster inclusive and sustainable development benefiting the entire Global South, and I commend India's pioneering role in its endeavours," Francis said.

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the surface of the moon on August 23 in a historic achievement by ISRO.

(With ANI inputs)

