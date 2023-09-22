Jaishankar on 9-day US visit to attend annual UNGA, key meetings | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (September 22) embarked on a nine-day visit to the United States where he will participate in the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

After completing his engagements related to the 78th UNGA, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 27 to 30 for bilaterals with his American interlocutors.

"During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) will be leading the Indian delegation for the high level week at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"In keeping with India's support for Global South, the EAM will be hosting a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development'," it said in a statement.

The EAM will also participate in various plurilateral and bilateral meetings in New York.

"The EAM will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly," the MEA said.

According to the MEA, Jaishankar’s address at the UNGA is scheduled to be held on forenoon of September 26.

Jaishankar will then travel to Washington where he will hold discussions with his American counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks.

Jaishankar will also be addressing the fourth World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living, the MEA said.

(With PTI inputs)

