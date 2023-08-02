Ukraine war: Russian drone strikes on Odesa port to disrupt grain export

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Odesa is one of the key spots in Ukraine for grain export.

Ukraine-Russia war: According to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region with Shahed drones overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted Wednesday morning said on Telegram that Russian terrorists have once again targeted ports, grain facilities and global food security.

The drone attack damaged a grain elevator and triggered a fire at facilities that transport Ukraine's crucial grain exports, said the Ukrainian military officials on Wednesday.

“The world must respond,” he asserted.

He confirmed that some drones hit their targets, with the most “significant damage” in the south of Ukraine. Two civilians were wounded in shelling of the city of Kherson during the night, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Wednesday.

Ukrainian ports on Russia's hit list

Since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa, Russia has hammered the country's ports with strikes.

Ukraine's South operational command wrote in an update on Facebook that "The goal of the enemy was clearly the facilities of the ports and industrial infrastructure of the region.”

Russia halts participation in Ukraine grain deal

Since July 17 - the day Moscow halted its participation in the grain deal, Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles at the port of Odesa and the region's river ports, which are being used as alternative routes, stated reports.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at industrial and port facilities, and a grain elevator was damaged. Ukraine's air force intercepted 23 Shahed drones over the country overnight, mostly in Odesa and Kyiv, according to a morning update.

All 10 drones fired at Kyiv were intercepted, said Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration. Numerous loud explosions were heard overnight as air defence systems were activated.

Debris from felled drones hit three districts of the capital, damaging a nonresidential building, Popko said.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, four people were wounded in Russian shelling over the past day, according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. The area around the city of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, was shelled three times, Gov.Serhiy Lysak said.

(With AP inputs)

Also read- Russia blames Ukraine as Moscow skyscraper hit by drone attack for second time in 48 hours

Latest World News