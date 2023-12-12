Zelenskyy's 'heroic' stature fades as US gives 'no welcome' to his additional $110 billion demand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he visited last year (R) and when he landed in Washinton on Monday.

Zelenskyy's US visit: In December 2022, when war-embattled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy entered Capitol Hill, he was accorded a grand welcome by Congress for his heroic achievement in the war against Russia. In fact, both Democrats and Republicans were seen welcoming the leader with the same enthusiasm and spirit. The 'historic' trip was the first movement of Zelenskyy to any foreign nation ever since the war escalated on February 24.

However, his "heroic" achievements seemed to fade as he began his quick tour to Washington ahead of the Christmas holidays. Zelenskyy was not given the same treatment after landing on Washington even though the situation is way tougher than what it was understood a year ago.

$110 billion US aid package for Ukraine

Interestingly, his visit coincided with President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $110 billion US aid package for the war-torn nation.

Notably, Republican has been obstructing the aid to Kyiv amid the fact Washington is reeling under inflation and other economic woes. However, Republicans are insisting on strict US-Mexico border security changes that Democrats decry as draconian in exchange for overseas aid.

Zelsnkyy has to convince both Biden and Johnson

Although Zelenskyy has a chance to convince the newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Biden when he meets them privately later today.

Ahead of Zelenskyy’s high-stakes meetings, the White House late Monday pointed to newly declassified intelligence that shows Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia in recent fighting along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis — including 13,000 casualties and over 220 combat vehicle losses. The Ukrainian holdout in the country’s partly-occupied east has been the centre of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.

Republicans in Congress, fueled by Johnson’s far-right flank in the House, have taken on an increasingly isolationist stance in US foreign policy, demanding changes to American border and immigration policies in exchange for any funds to battle Putin’s war in Ukraine.

What Biden says

Biden has expressed a willingness to engage with the Republicans as migrant crossings have hit record highs along the US-Mexico border, but Democrats in his own party oppose the proposals for expedited deportations and strict asylum standards as a return to Trump-era hostility towards migrants.

Of the new $110 billion national security package, $61.4 billion would go toward Ukraine — with about half, some $30 billion, going to the Defense Department to replenish weaponry it is supplying to Ukraine, and the other half for humanitarian assistance and to help the Ukrainian government function with emergency responders, public works and other operations.

