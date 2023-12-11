Zelenskyy to meet Biden in US amid push for Congress to approve more aid

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Biden-Zelenskyy meeting: US President Joe Biden invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday. According to the statement issued by the White House, the meeting will be focused on the ongoing war against Russia and the "vital importance" of continued US support of their defence efforts.

Notably, the meeting comes as the White House looks to strike an agreement with Congress that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Zelenskyy also said on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that the Ukrainian leader would arrive in Washington on Monday and that he would meet Biden during a working visit that would include "a series of meetings and discussions."

Zelenskyy to address US Senators

Zelenskyy has also been invited to address US senators on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) in the Capitol, a Senate leadership aide said on Sunday.

A private meeting between Zelenskyy and US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will also be held in the Capitol on Tuesday, Johnson spokesman Raj Shah said in an email to Reuters.

Key topics during Zelenskyy's visit would include defence cooperation between the United States and Ukraine, "particularly through joint projects on the production of weapons and air defence systems, as well as the coordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year," Zelenskyy's office said.

