Jaishankar meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron hours after Sunak's dramatic cabinet reshuffle

EAM S Jaishankar meets new Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently on a five-day trip to the UK, met with his newly appointed counterpart and former Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday. Cameron, whose name was announced at around 4 pm (IST), held a meeting with Jaishankar where the duo discussed the deteriorating situation in West Asia, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the issues related to the Indo-Pacific.

Taking to social media, Jaishankar, wrote, "A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office. Congratulated him on his appointment." "Held a detailed discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to working with him closely," he added.

Interestingly, the dramatic reshuffle of Rishi Sunak's cabinet came on the same day when outgoing foreign secretary James Cleverly was scheduled for bilateral talks with Jaishankar.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

