UK's new PM Rishi Sunak to hold first cabinet meeting before taking on Opposition in PMQs today

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE UK's new PM Rishi Sunak to hold first cabinet meeting today

UK politics: A day after taking charge as the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister, Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak is expected to hold the first cabinet meeting with his team on Wednesday, October 26.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunak made a few changes to the cabinet but opted to keep the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, in place in order to revive the country's fragile economy. The newly-elected Prime Minister also reappointed Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

Notably, Sunak and Braverman are both Bexiteers, and it was former's harsh resignation letter that caused Liz Truss to leave Downing Street last week.

Meanwhile, James Cleverly will also continue in his role as Foreign Secretary despite not being a Sunak supporter, in another continuity-focused move.

According to reports, Sunak will meet with his new cabinet on his first full day as Prime Minister, before taking on opposition leader Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday afternoon. PMQs is a high-profile weekly event in UK politics, that take place every Wednesday at noon when the House of Commons is sitting.

UK's newly-elected PM Sunak vows to lead with 'integrity'

The first Indian-origin premier has also pledged to lead with "integrity" and made an effort to bring the Conservatives together by constituting a diverse top team.

However, the Opposition Labour Party has condemned the decision to reappoint Braverman as the home secretary barely six days after her resignation over data breaches. According to reports, Sunak, at his first cabinet meeting, might bear the brunt of keeping Braverman as home secretary.

"I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party,Sunak said in his maiden speech as UK Prime Minister on October 25.

"Together we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Rishi Sunak takes charge as first Indian-origin UK PM, reshuffles cabinet; Dominic Raab gets Dy PM spot

Latest World News