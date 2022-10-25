'Elected to fix mistakes,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak while assuming charge

Follow us on Image Source : AP The 42-year-old took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after a meeting with King Charles III today.

UK PM race: Promising to place "economic stability and confidence" at the heart of his government's agenda, newly appointed British PM Rishi Sunak said that he has been elected to fix the "mistakes" of his predecessor Liz Truss. The 42-year-old officially took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after a meeting with King Charles III on Tuesday. Sunak is one of the youngest and the third prime minister of Britain this year.

Making his speech outside the official residence of the UK PM, Sunak said that he would confront the "profound economic crisis” with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism, and accountability." His attention currently rests on taming an economic crisis that has left the country crippled. Sunak’s victory in the Tory leadership race came after Liz Truss resigned last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

Here are a few important points that Sunak made while addressing the people outside 10 Downing Street:

"I will place economic stability & confidence at the heart of this govt's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during COVID doing everything I could to protect people & businesses. There were always limits more so now than ever," says Sunak. "I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today," he said, adding that he will not leave the next generation with a "debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves". "I will unite our country not with words but with action...I will work day in and day out to deliver for you...Together we can achieve incredible things," said the investment banker-turned-politician. "I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things," said the PM. "My government will build an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities," said Sunak.

ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak officially appointed British Prime Minister by King Charles III

ALSO READ | Liz Truss wishes Rishi Sunak ‘every success’ as she exits as UK PM

Latest World News