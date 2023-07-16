UK Defence Secy Ballace who criticised Zelenskyy at NATO Summit announces resignation I BIG blow to Sunak

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK Defence Secy Ballace

In a major blow to the Rishi Sunak-led UK government, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who had criticised Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for continuously demanding arms and ammunition from Britain, has announced to resign but not "immediately".

Although BBC sources claimed it was not shocking news for Sunak, who has been facing immense domestic pressure from government employees for a pay hike, as Wallace had already informed him on June 16 about his decision.

Wallace, who has been under fire for his anti-Ukraine comment during the recently concluded NATO Summit, told the Sunday Times that he would not stand at the next general election, but ruled out leaving "prematurely" and triggering a by-election.

"I've spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed": Wallace

According to BBC sources, Sunak is yet to announce the dates for the final reshuffle before the general elections, but it is expected that it would take place in September.

Notably, 53-year-old Wallace served as defence secretary under three prime ministers and has played a significant role in Britain's response to the Ukraine war. "Clarifying" that there were no cracks in the Sunak government, the minister said that he decided to quit as his political career has started affecting his family relations and added he has proud of what he did in his entire career.

"I went into politics in the Scottish parliament in 1999. That's 24 years. I've spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed," Wallace told the Sunday Times.

What happened last week?

It is worth mentioning a major controversy erupted last week when the UK minister criticised Ukraine for continuously demanding weapons from Britain without showing "gratitude" for what it has received. He argued that Ukraine should keep in mind that the UK is not an online shopping platform-- "Amazon" for weapons and added Kyiv might be wise to let its supporters "see gratitude".

In a reply, Zelenskyy said he did not understand the UK minister's stand but suggested his defence secretary send him "good morning" messages every day in order to showcase "gratitude" for what Britain has contributed since the brutal Russian war.

However, Wallace, in a microblogging post on Saturday, claimed that his comments had been "somewhat misrepresented", and he was making the point that in some parliaments there "is not such strong support as in Great Britain".

Also Read: Zelenskyy fumes over UK Defence Secy 'Ukraine not showing gratitude' remarks: 'Will thank personally...'

Latest World News