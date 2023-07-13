Zelenskyy fumes over UK Defence Secy 'Ukraine not showing gratitude' remarks: 'Will thank personally...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP NATO Summit

Hours after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made contentious remarks against war-torn Ukraine for continuously demanding weapons from Britain without showing "gratitude" for what it has received, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the claims and said he had already told his defence secretary to call his counterpart and extend “words of gratitude”. In a blunt intervention, Wallace, on Wednesday, argued that Ukraine should keep in mind that the UK is not an online shopping platform-- "Amazon" for weapons and added Kyiv might be wise to let its supporters "see gratitude".

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” Wallace told reporters at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, noting that Ukraine was persuading other countries to give up their own stocks of weapons.

"Will thank you personally": Zelenskyy

Responding about the unexpected remarks from UK minister, Zelenskyy during the NATO Summit conference in Lithuania, underscored he did not understand his comments and added, "We were always grateful to the UK, prime ministers and the minister of defence because the people are always supporting us."

"I didn’t know what he meant and how else we should be grateful. Maybe the minister wants something special but we have wonderful relations." Later, Zelenskyy claimed that he told his defence secretary to call Wallace and convey "Thank you personally every morning".

Why this uproar?

In comments cited by multiple British media outlets, including The Times of London, The Guardian and the Independent, Wallace said he had heard “grumbles” from lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington that “we’re not Amazon.” “I mean, that’s true,” he was quoted as saying. “I told them that last June: I said to the Ukrainians when I drove 11 hours to be given a list: ‘I’m not Amazon.’”

Sunak downplays Wallace's remarks

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, downplayed the remarks. “I think you have heard from President Zelenskyy repeatedly, and indeed today, about his gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom for their support and their generosity,” he said, adding that “the UK government and the UK people will be steadfast in support” of Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Vilnius, Sunak said Ukrainians are “fighting for their lives and freedom. So I completely understand Volodymyr’s desire to do everything he can to protect his people and to stop this war.”

He said the NATO summit had seen allies “doubling down in their support” for Kyiv and had taken a “big step” toward admitting Ukraine to the alliance. “The summit communique echoes the U.K.’s long-held position that Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” he said.

Latest World News