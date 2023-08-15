British PM Rishi Sunak visits spiritual leader Morari Bapu's Ram Katha in Cambridge University

Follow us on Image Source : CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY British PM Rishi Sunak greeting Morari Bapu at the Ram Katha in Cambridge University

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday visited prominent spiritual leader Morari Bapu's Ram Katha on the premises of Cambridge University. His visit coincides with Morari Bapu's 921st recital called ''Manas Vishwavidyalay', a Hindu programme held at a British university, according to a press release.

Before his opening remarks, Sunak made a floral offering to Morari Bapu’s Vyas Peeth. making a salutation of “Jai Siya Ram”. "It is truly an honour and pleasure to be here today at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha at the University of Cambridge on Indian Independence Day. Bapu, I am here today not as a prime minister but as a Hindu!" he said.

Image Source : CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYBritish PM Rishi Sunak making his speech at the event in Cambridge University

Sunak, during his speech, recalled a "special moment" of light diyas on the occasion of Diwali outside 11 Downing Street during his tenure as a Chancellor and said that he was proud of having a golden idol of Lord Ganesha on his desk, which serves as a constant reminder "about listening and reflecting on issues before acting".

He also stated that he was proud to be British and a Hindu, recalling his young years when he visited his neighbourhood temple with his siblings and participated in rituals like havans, pujas, artis, and distribution of prasad with his family.

“Our values and what I see Bapu does each day of his life are the values of selfless service, devotion and keeping faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or seva, as we know it. These Hindu values are very much shared British values," he said during his speech in Cambridge University.

The British PM asserted that Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure for him to "face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly".

"Thank you Bapu for everything that you do. Your teaching of truth, love and compassion are more relevant now than they have ever been," he remarked. After lauding Morari Bapu's work in the Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra that covered over 12000 km, Sunak participated in an Aarti on stage.

During the event, Morari Bapu invoked the blessings of Lord Hanuman, seeking boundless strength to facilitate his devoted service to the people of Britain. Bapu hailed Sunak as an individual of Indian descent and his gesture of offering food as prasad to 50-100 volunteers before attending the event.

Image Source : CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYBritish PM Rishi Sunak with spiritual leader Morari Bapu

He also presented a consecrated Shivlinga from Somnath as a token, a sacred offering from the Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra, to Sunak, despite the latter's refrainment from accepting gifts.

Before the Katha, Morari Bapu unfurled the Indian national flag at Cambridge University on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day and as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

