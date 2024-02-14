'A gesture I will always cherish': UAE VP gifts PM Modi his book with personalised message

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Abu Dhabi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his successful visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the historic inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gifted him with his own book accompanied by a personalised message. PM Modi responded to the gesture by saying he would cherish the moment always and lauded the UAE VP's dedication to Dubai's growth.

"A gesture I will always cherish! During our meeting today, @HHShkMohd presented me with a copy of his book and a personalised message. Generations to come will be inspired by his life and outstanding work. His dedication to Dubai’s growth and vision for our planet are outstanding," said PM Modi on X.

Earlier today, the two leaders virtually laid the foundation stone of Bharat Mart at Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone in Dubai. Bharat Mart, a project to be constructed by DP World, holds the promise of transforming the landscape of trade relations between the two nations.

The two leaders also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora to Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism during a discussion on a wide range of issues. Prime Minister Modi not only thanked Al Maktoum for his graciousness towards the Indian community living in Dubai, but both the leaderships also discussed the people-to-people ties at length.

"Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his graciousness towards the Indian community living in Dubai. Both leaders acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Diaspora in Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism," a readout of the meeting by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Historic inauguration of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple

Marking a significant milestone for India's relations with the Middle East as well as the Indian community in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated trhe 108-feet-tall BAPS Hindu Temple, the first in Abu Dhabi and the largest in the Middle East. Dressed in a light pink silk dhoti and kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket and stole, the PM participated in rituals of a ceremony to dedicate the temple to the people.

Addressing the inaugural event after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Today, the United Arab Emirates has written a golden chapter in human history. A beautiful and divine temple is being inaugurated here. Many years of hard work have been involved behind this moment. The blessings of Lord Swaminarayan are attached (to this occasion)".

He also underscored that the temple will be a symbol of communal harmony and unity in the world. He also lauded the role of the UAE government and requested everyone to give a standing ovation to President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "No praise would be sufficient to laud the role of the UAE government in the construction of this temple," he added.

The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, is the largest of all in the Gulf region. It is the first stone Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi which has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques. It has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

