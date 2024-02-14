'This temple will be a symbol of unity and harmony': PM Modi after inaugurating BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing in front of Swami Narayan Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple amid devotional chants and in the presence of spiritual leaders of the Swaminarayan sect. While addressing the 'Dedication Ceremony' of the BAPS Hindu Mandir following the inauguration, PM Modi emphasised that the temple would serve as a symbol of unity and harmony. He also lauded the commendable role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple.

"This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony...The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable...," PM Modi said. He also expressed that the establishment of this temple has contributed a significant cultural dimension to the UAE. The Prime Minister expressed optimism that thousands of pilgrims would visit the temple in the future.

'UAE added another cultural chapter to its identity'

Speaking further, PM Modi said that UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. "I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times. This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," he added.

Earlier today, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. The priests conducted rituals before the inauguration. PM Modi thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support.

Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, was established on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel. The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million. The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia.

