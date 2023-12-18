Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Habibah killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

In a series of mysterious killings in Pakistan, a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Habibullah, was killed by unknown gunmen who opened fire at him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening, according to the media reports on Monday (December 18). This is yet another instance of targeted killings in Pakistan where over 19 high-profile and wanted terrorists have been eliminated in a similar fashion in the last few months.

The latest episode comes after the killing of Adnan Bayi, a close associate of LeT founder and a mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed. Bayi was killed in Karachi a few week ago.

Notably, the reports of Habibullah’s killing surfaced on the same day when there were unconfirmed reports of Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most-wanted fugitive, allegedly hospitalised due to poisoning by unknown people.

The 65-year-old fugitive, long wanted by Indian authorities, has been residing in Karachi, managing to elude law enforcement agencies globally.

However, Dawood Ibrahim was admitted to the hospital last week and then he was discharged, sources claimed, while also adding that it was like an 'attack' on Dawood Ibrahim.

Pakistan's Geo TV News also reported on the ongoing discussions on social media, acknowledging the rumours surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's health after his admission to a Karachi hospital. The reports suggest that the cause of his hospitalisation is poisoning, though no concrete evidence or confirmation has been provided.

Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been a fugitive, residing in Pakistan for several years. The devastating bombings resulted in over 250 casualties and left thousands injured. Authorities are closely monitoring his health condition amidst heightened concerns and swirling rumours.

Latest World News