Times Square evacuated after Uber driver found grenade in his car at anti-Israel protest site

New York: An Uber driver informed the New York Police that a grenade was found in his car, prompting the authorities to swiftly evacuate Times Square on Saturday evening (local time).

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the grenade was found at a time when anti-Israel protestors were making their way through New York City. The report claimed that the explosive device was located in the backseat of the vehicle in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday.

An Uber driver turned to look in the backseat after dropping a passenger off on 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square and saw the explosive device. The driver notified the police just after 4 pm and NYPD deployed the Emergency Services Unit and the Bomb Squad to the scene, according to Daily Mail. Anti-Israel protestors were marching through the streets and blocking traffic at the time of the emergency, it added.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.