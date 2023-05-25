Australia: Massive blaze engulfs building in central Sydney, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Australia: Massive blaze engulfs building in central Sydney.

Sydney fire: A massive blaze engulfed in a seven-storey building in Australia's central Sydney today (May 25). The footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station. A car parked nearby was also in flames, reported news agency Reuters.

It led to the closure of roads and people being evacuated. The building is located in the city's suburb of Surry Hill, reports Xinhua news agency. Fire trucks have been sent to battle the blaze and nearby roads have been closed.

Local media said it is believed that at least 50 people have been evacuated from the building as the fire rages.

Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames. No injury has been reported in the fire tragedy so far.

More details are awaited in this regard.

